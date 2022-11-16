Host of 'Free Beer and Hot Wings' radio show resigns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is learning more about the fate of a prominent radio presenter in West Michigan.

Joe Gassman will be leaving the nationally syndicated “Free Beer and Hot Wings” morning radio show.

The decision to part ways was announced in a statement Wednesday morning.

Through his attorney, Gassman wrote, "After a 20-year career in radio, Joe Gassman has decided to leave the ‘Free Beer and Hot Wings” show. Joe thanks Greg, Chris, Steve and Kelly, the loyal listeners and everyone who worked behind the scenes. He looks forward to following the show's success in the years to come. And Townsquare Media wishes Joe well, also, going forward."

The show did not provide details on what led up to Gassman’s resignation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube