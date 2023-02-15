'Joker' director shares image of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in upcoming sequel

DC Comics fans now have their first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. On Tuesday, Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips shared an image of Gaga as the character.

The image shows Gaga’s Harley Quinn with The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix).

Gaga announced that she would play the character in the sequel in August.

Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, and introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, which aired on Fox Kids from 1992-1995. She was voiced by Arleen Sorkin, and first appeared in the episode “Joker’s Favor.” Sorkin reprised the role in The New Batman Adventures, Justice League, and the direct-to-video animated film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. She also voiced Harley Quinn in the 2009 video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, which also featured her Batman: The Animated Series co-stars Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill.

Harley Quinn was first introduced into the main DC Comics continuity in Batman: Harley Quinn #1 in 1999.

In film, the character has been played by Margot Robbie in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with 2016’s Suicide Squad. Robbie also played the character in Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021).

Mia Sara played Harley Quinn in the live action television series Birds of Prey, which aired on The WB from 2002-2003. Kaley Cuoco currently voices the character in HBO Max’s adult animated series Harley Quinn.

The first Joker film was released in 2019 and told a version of the character’s origin story. It went on to be nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Phoenix later won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of The Joker/Arthur Fleck.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.

