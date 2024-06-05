As some try to cut back on eating meat, a chef shows how to do it during grilling season

Results of a study show that about a third of U.S. adults expressed interest in trying to reduce the amount of meat they consume. Published by Yale Climate Connections, survey results found that even if respondents had no plans to become vegan or vegetarian, a significant amount said they wanted to consume more plant-based options.

That could present a challenge for some as the U.S. gets into summer — and grilling season.

Award-winning celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson said that doesn't have to be an issue, and people don't have to feel left out when attending gatherings around the grill. Samuelsson said many vegetables, like carrots and cauliflower, are very grill-friendly, especially when backyard chefs dress them up with flavor-packing glazes and other seasonings that can help bring out much more flavor.

Samuelsson used a miso glaze that incorporated citrus to brush on vegetables before they are grilled, so that while they are cooking the sugars will caramelize and offer unique and exciting flavors. He says it's all about adding that umami flavor to your vegetables, which is a flavor profile that adds a sort of meaty flavor characteristic.

Samuelsson said not to forget about grilling fruit either, as many types of fruit can either be directly grilled for char marks and caramelized flavor, or cooked with the grill's heat in certain desserts.