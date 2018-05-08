National Teacher Appreciation Week 2018: Where teachers can get A+ freebies and deals

Second Grade Teacher Mary Alexander instructs her students at Saint Hillary School on the Hungry To Help Lesson Plan, hosted by Feeding America and Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank on May 24, 2017 in Fairlawn, Ohio. 

If you are a teacher, you'll get some well-deserved A+ freebies and deals during National Teacher Appreciation Week — especially on Tuesday, May 8 for National Teacher Day. There are even many freebies and deals not limited to this week.

Note: Some of the freebies and deals listed may not be available at all locations. Check with your local retailers.

Adobe
Get over 60% off a Creative Cloud purchase. More details here.

Ann Taylor LOFT
Receive 15% off all full-priced items. Click here to sign up for the LOFT Loves Teachers program.

Apple Store for Education
Faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels get discounted rates on Mac, Ipad, and other Apple accessories.

Banana Republic
Get 15% off full-priced in-store purchases with a valid ID. Show this flyer at your local register!

Barnes & Noble
Get 20% off the publisher’s price for books purchased for classroom use, and 25% off the publisher’s price for certain “Educator Appreciation” days. Full details here.

Chick-fil-A
Select locations are offering teachers a deal on Tuesday, May 8. We recommend calling your closest location or searching individual restaurant's Facebook events page to learn what your local restaurant is providing.

Chipotle
All teachers, faculty and staff — including homeschoolers — get a buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos from 3 p.m. to close on May 8 by showing a valid teacher ID. Click here for a Chipotle near you.

Cicis
Get 1 FREE adult buffet (drink not included) on May 8. Show this coupon — along with your valid teacher ID — at your local register!

Crayola Experience
Teachers get FREE admission every day, and their families get 25% off general admission rates until May 31, 2018. What you must show to get the discount!

Culver's
Select locations will have a special for teachers, with a valid ID, on Tuesday, May 8. Check your local location to see if they are participating.

Hanes
Members of the education community — including retired educators — get a 10% discount on purchases. Get the promo code here.

JoAnn Fabric
Get a 15% discount both in-store and online every day. Enroll in the Teacher Rewards program here.

J.Crew
Teachers receive a 15% discount on in-store purchases with a valid school ID at checkout. Find a store near you to use your discount.

Kennedy Space Center
Full-time Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands teachers get free access to Kennedy Space Center’s Educator Resource Center with an Educator Study Pass. To learn more about the Educator Study Pass, click here.

Michaels
Receive a 15% discount on in-store purchases every day by showing a valid ID at your local store.

PDQ
Get 50% off your entire order with a valid ID all day long on Tuesday, May 8. Find your favorite PDQ restaurant near you. 

Planet Smoothie®
All teachers and school faculty members in the Tampa Bay area with receive a FREE 16 oz. Planet Favorite, Planet Lite™ or Energy smoothie on Tuesday, May 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m — with a valid ID. Find your nearest location here.

Sea World Parks & Entertainment
Certified K-12 teachers who work in the state of Florida get one complimentary admission per year

Zaxby’s
Select locations across the nation are running specials for teachers. To learn more, check with your closest location.

