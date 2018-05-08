National Teacher Appreciation Week 2018: Where teachers can get A+ freebies and deals

If you are a teacher, you'll get some well-deserved A+ freebies and deals during National Teacher Appreciation Week — especially on Tuesday, May 8 for National Teacher Day. There are even many freebies and deals not limited to this week.
Note: Some of the freebies and deals listed may not be available at all locations. Check with your local retailers.
Adobe
Get over 60% off a Creative Cloud purchase. More details here.
Ann Taylor LOFT
Receive 15% off all full-priced items. Click here to sign up for the LOFT Loves Teachers program.
Apple Store for Education
Faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels get discounted rates on Mac, Ipad, and other Apple accessories.
Banana Republic
Get 15% off full-priced in-store purchases with a valid ID. Show this flyer at your local register!
Barnes & Noble
Get 20% off the publisher’s price for books purchased for classroom use, and 25% off the publisher’s price for certain “Educator Appreciation” days. Full details here.
Chick-fil-A
Select locations are offering teachers a deal on Tuesday, May 8. We recommend calling your closest location or searching individual restaurant's Facebook events page to learn what your local restaurant is providing.
Chipotle
All teachers, faculty and staff — including homeschoolers — get a buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos from 3 p.m. to close on May 8 by showing a valid teacher ID. Click here for a Chipotle near you.
Kennedy Space Center
Full-time Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands teachers get free access to Kennedy Space Center’s Educator Resource Center with an Educator Study Pass. To learn more about the Educator Study Pass, click here.
Planet Smoothie®
All teachers and school faculty members in the Tampa Bay area with receive a FREE 16 oz. Planet Favorite, Planet Lite™ or Energy smoothie on Tuesday, May 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m — with a valid ID. Find your nearest location here.