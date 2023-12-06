Watch Now
Rep. Pressley introduces legislation to guarantee right to vote for people with felonies on record

Charles Krupa/AP
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., gestures during a town hall meeting, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 1:12 PM, Dec 06, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont have introduced legislation that would guarantee the right to vote in federal elections for all citizens convicted of a felony.

Current voting rights policies for people with felonies on their records vary greatly by state.

According to a study by the nonpartisan research group Sentencing Project, as of late 2022, approximately 4.6 million Americans were unable to vote due to a felony conviction.

The same study found that Black and Hispanic citizens are disproportionately more likely to be disenfranchised due to felony convictions.

The bill faces long odds in the Republican-controlled House.

