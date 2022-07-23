US Marine in custody after stabbing death of wife in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — An active-duty U.S. Marine accused in the stabbing death of his wife is in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Honolulu Police Department said Saturday that Bryant Tejeda-Castillo was being held on $1 million bail.

Police say he was captured shortly after the Wednesday killing of 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi along a freeway.

Police say he was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu with what one witness said were several self-inflicted wounds.

A police spokesman didn't know if Tejeda-Castillo remained at the hospital on Saturday.

Alotaibi’s friends say she was pregnant, but police say they are awaiting autopsy results.