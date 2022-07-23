Watch Now
US Marine in custody after stabbing death of wife in Hawaii

Since the pandemic began in 2020, contacts to the National Domestic Violence Hotline are up 6%. The hotline recently received its 6-millionth contact - 25 years after the hotline's launch.
Scripps National
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 17:08:56-04

HONOLULU (AP) — An active-duty U.S. Marine accused in the stabbing death of his wife is in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Honolulu Police Department said Saturday that Bryant Tejeda-Castillo was being held on $1 million bail.

Police say he was captured shortly after the Wednesday killing of 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi along a freeway.

Police say he was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu with what one witness said were several self-inflicted wounds.

A police spokesman didn't know if Tejeda-Castillo remained at the hospital on Saturday.

Alotaibi’s friends say she was pregnant, but police say they are awaiting autopsy results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

