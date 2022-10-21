Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Deputies: Girl gives $10K in stolen money to classmates

classroom computer
Storyblocks
brand new computer with tft monitor in modern classroom at school
classroom computer
Posted at 3:29 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 15:29:06-04

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother.

Marion County deputies say they responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each.

Deputies say school officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500.

Investigators later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500. Officials didn't say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!