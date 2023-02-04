Watch Now
Drawing nears for $700M Powerball prize, 10th biggest in US

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 09:33:28-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line for players willing to put up $2 against daunting odds of actually winning the top prize.

The estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Saturday night is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes.

The last time someone beat the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022. The $700 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Winners usually opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

