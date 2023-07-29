Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons.

Catch the first show Tuesday night as the full moon rises in the southeast. It will appear slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it will be closer than usual.

That's why it's called a supermoon. The moon will be even closer the night of Aug. 30. Because it's the second full moon in the same month, it‘s what’s called a blue moon.

There won't be two supermoons in the same month again until 2037. Binoculars and backyard telescopes can enhance the experience.