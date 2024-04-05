GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a Michigander versus Michigander matchup on The Daily Show.

The Daily Show News Team duo duked it out by saying what they think is best about our state.

Michigander scheduled to host The Daily Show

Naturally, the viral clip from a few weeks ago got a lot of views in the Mitten state. Next week, one of them is hosting the show behind the desk.

Michael Kosta and Jordan Klepper were covering their home state politics during the primary election, but within a moment, they quickly shifted to what's best about Michigan.

"Like, you guys had it so good in the west selling tulip bulbs so you could buy minor league West Michigan Whitecaps games," Kosta said during the clip.

"You take the name of the West Michigan Whitecaps out of your mouth, thumb boy," Klepper replied.

"It was about the relevance of swing states. And really, we get sidetracked and just start fighting and complaining about very intricate Michigan inside ideas. And it's very funny. It was fun to do," Kosta told FOX 17.

The Whitecaps enjoyed the clip because they sent Kosta a team baseball and mug.

"I'm thankful the Whitecaps sent us this because we mentioned them but when we got the free stuff. I wish we would mention the Grand Hotel, maybe get some free nights there because it's a pretty expensive hotel," Kosta added.

Kosta hails from Ann Arbor and even coached tennis at the University of Michigan.

"It is the perfect place to grow up. It's got sports, it's got space. It's got education. It's got diversity. It has different foods and people, and it's wonderfully laid out with great geography and nature," he added.

Growing up in the Mitten State, he often dreamt of being on The Daily Show in the Big Apple one day.

"I used to lay on the floor in Ann Arbor, Michigan and watch Craig Kilborn host this show. And now they were hiring me and I'm just a little twit from Southeast Michigan.

Now, in his seventh year on the show, Michiganders can occasionally find him behind the desk. Next week, The Daily Show has Kosta scheduled to host from Tuesday through Thursday.

"It's a culmination of so many years and effort and long talks with your wife who's tired of hearing it. Jokes that fail," Kosta explained.

Failure, though, has never stopped Kosta from dreaming big.

"You know, my first stand up, I was used to doing stand up and these bowling alleys…I would hear people up above me throwing strikes, you could hear the pins fall and it was this weird. I was failing, but they were having success," Kosta added.

By sticking to his passion and never quitting on his dream, he's succeeded and knocked down some of his goals.

"I would also say, honestly, the industry will test you like many industries do. Law school is hard for a reason because they're trying to see if you really want to be lawyers and comedy is the same," Kosta said.

Kosta tells me despite their differences, there's one thing he and Klepper can agree on — "Ohio State sucks."

It takes true Michiganders like @MichaelKosta and @JordanKlepper to decipher what just happened at the Democratic primary there pic.twitter.com/6n6cNeyOEi — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 29, 2024

We asked Kosta about some of his other favorite things about Michigan:



Detroit style or New York style? — Detroit style

Musical artist? — Bob Seger, Mayer Hawthorne and Andrew W.K.

Professional sports team? — Detroit Red Wings

Athlete? — Bill Laimbeer

City? — Ann Arbor

Brewery? — Founders Brewery

Actor? — Jeff Daniels and Eminem

Great Lake? — Lake Superior

U of M or MSU? — U of M

