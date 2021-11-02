Military members can get a Denny’s Grand Slam breakfast for free on Veterans Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a veteran or active military member, Denny’s is offering up a free meal to thank you for your service.

From 5 a.m.-noon on Nov. 11, all active and inactive military personnel are invited to order a free Build Your Own Grand Slam. The Build Your Own Grand Slam includes four items with more than 10 choices, like pancakes, eggs, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits and hash browns.

The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations with a valid military ID or DD 214 form.

Denny's

Veterans and military members will find a variety of other deals as well, on everything from food to discounts on shopping and even free haircuts.

IHOP is also offering free breakfast, with two limited-time menu items: red, white and blue pancakes or a pancake combo from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for dine-in service only.

If you prefer a quicker meal, Wendy’s is also offering a free breakfast. With a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card, veterans and current military members can enjoy a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 between 6:30-10:30 a.m.

For lunch or dinner, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded) on Nov. 11. Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Both Applebee’s and Chili’s will be offering all veterans and active-duty military members a free meal, with Applebee’s also handing out $5 coupons to use at a later date. California Pizza Kitchen will be offering a complimentary entree and beverage, plus a buy one get one free coupon redeemable Nov. 12-20.

When it’s time for dessert, veterans can receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake with purchase at Cracker Barrel, on Nov. 11. The deal is valid in-store and online with code VETSDAY21.

Cracker Barrel

Other deals are available in recognition of the holiday as well. All military personnel, veterans and their families who join Target Circle will receive a 10% discount on two separate purchases until Nov. 13.

Great Clips will also once again be offering free haircuts for the ninth year in a row. On Nov. 11, veterans and active military service members can visit any Great Clips salon in the U.S. and get a free haircut or a voucher for a free haircut to use at another time.

If you are not a veteran and get your hair cut there on Nov. 11, you will receive a free haircut voucher to give to a military service member or veteran.

Adobe

Are you a veteran or active military member? If so, be sure to take advantage of these offers that show appreciation for your service.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.