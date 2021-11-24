Home improvement supplies expected to be delayed by 4 to 8 months

(WXYZ) — If you’re looking to spruce up your home for the holidays, the message from experts is: don’t be picky. Because home improvement supplies are in short supply.

Patty Kroell wanted to replace some old windows last spring.

"It's got cracks in it where air is coming through," she said.

So she called in a reputable local window company that promised all new vinyl windows. Seven months later, nothing!

"[They] told us everything would be good."

She found a lot of similar complaints posted online.

"She's making it sound like they are on their way, but no one's receiving windows."

But it's not just windows. With many home improvement items, if it's not on the store shelf, you could be facing a very long wait.

Don Magruder, the host of an "Around the house" youtube series says the worst delays right now are with entry doors, garage doors, flooring, chandeliers, plumbing supplies, and especially windows.

The materials to make these supplies are in short supply.

"You have raw material issues with glass and aluminum, and pieces and parts that were supplied overseas," Magruder said.

To avoid this, Magruder suggests paying the deposit by credit card and not check, paying the full amount upfront, and sticking with standard sizes if possible, not custom sizes.

"If you are looking to have a custom window, custom door, custom garage door, plan to wait 24 weeks to 48 weeks."

That's 4 to 8 months, so stick with what’s in stock, or be prepared for a wait, so you don’t waste your money.