Phoenix Services has multiple openings in manufacturing

Workers Wanted: Phoenix Services is hiring
ANN ARBOR - We’re spotlighting opportunities in the manufacturing industry compliments of Phoenix Services in Ann Arbor.
Phoenix is a full service staffing company and they're currently hiring machine operators and assembly technicians. These positions are located in Milan on both first or second shift.
Phoenix Services is also looking for packers, sorters and spot welders among other opportunities!
