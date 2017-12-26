Phoenix Services has multiple openings in manufacturing

Malcom Maddox
11:02 AM, Sep 5, 2017
5 hours ago

Workers Wanted: Phoenix Services is hiring

ANN ARBOR - We’re spotlighting opportunities in the manufacturing industry compliments of Phoenix Services in Ann Arbor.

Phoenix is a full service staffing company and they're currently hiring machine operators and assembly technicians. These positions are located in Milan on both first or second shift.

Phoenix Services is also looking for packers, sorters and spot welders among other opportunities!

Click HERE for more information!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top