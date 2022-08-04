More than $2 million heading to the Jackson County Airport to boost its infrastructure

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Airport is about to get a big boost to its infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $2.2 million to Jackson County Airport – Reynolds Field for its 60-year-old control tower. This will help modernize air traffic control.

New restrooms, doors and an elevator will be installed to ensure its in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Abestos removal and replacing mechanical, electric and lighting systems to improve energy efficiency will happen as well.

The money comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which goes to small and regional airports to help lower costs and support local businesses.

The funding supports aviation operations such as emergency services, agricultural aviation, flight training and shipping of goods, according to the FAA.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook