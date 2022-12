DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and two others were injured after a shooting on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.

It happened at Rutherford and Curtis streets. Police say they responded to a call of shots fired just after 7 p.m.

Homicide detectives were at the scene gathering evidence.

It's unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. 7 Action News will provide more information as we learn more.