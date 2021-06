(WXYZ) — Detroit police say two people are dead, including a 4-year-old child, after a crash on the city's west side.

The driver of the Chevy Impala died, and inside the other vehicle was a woman and the child who died.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition. She was also arrested as we're told alcohol is believed to be a factor.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the area of 7 Mile and Faust near the Southfield Freeway.