1 dead in accident involving school bus in Macomb County

(WXYZ) - 8:57 a.m.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says a 37-year-old woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving struck a school bus on North Avenue near 28 Mile Road in Ray Township this morning.

Authorities say the driver crossed the center lane and struck the front of the bus.

We're told no students on the bus were injured and the bus driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The woman was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

North Avenue is closed from 27 Mile to 29 Mile.

