1 more juvenile charged in Wayne County for alleged school threat

The Wayne County seal, pictured in the County Commission chambers in downtown Detroit.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — One more juvenile is facing charges in Wayne County for an alleged school threat.

The new charge comes after dozens of juveniles across metro Detroit are facing charges related to copycat threats following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

The juvenile charged Thursday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy was allegedly involved in threats of violence against Detroit Lions Academy.

In Wayne County alone, 39 cases have been charged since the deadly shooting.

The 14-year-old juvenile is charged with an Intentional Threat to Commit Violence Against School, School Employees or Students. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 16.

