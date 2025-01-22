10 Michigan restaurants & chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

The semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards were announced on Wednesday and 10 restaurants and chefs in Michigan were named on the list.

The finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 2 and winners will be announced on Monday, June 16.

This year's semifinalists include:

Best New Restaurant - Vecino - Detroit

Outstanding Restaurant - Selden Standard in Detroit

Outstanding Bakery - Secret Bakery in Ferndale

Outstanding Hospitality - Baobab Fare in Detroit

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program - Spencer in Ann Arbor

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)



Javier Bardauil from Barda in Detroit

Jennifer Blakeslee and Eric Patterson from The Cooks' House in Traverse City

Missy Corey from Pennyroyal Cafe and Provisions in Saugatuck

Ji Hye Kim from Miss Kim in Ann Arbor

John Yelinek from Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Detroit

