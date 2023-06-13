Watch Now
10-year-old Pontiac boy wins LEGOLAND competition, named ‘Michigan’s Best Mini Builder'

A 10-year-old Pontiac boy now has the title of “Michigan’s Best Mini builder” after competing in LEGOLAND Discovery Center of Michigan’s mini-LEGO competition last week.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 13, 2023
Held this past Saturday, more than 25 kids across Michigan showed off their LEGO building skills for the top spot.

According to a LEGOLAND spokesperson, Brycen S. of Pontiac created two imaginative builds, including a panda bear and a superhero, to snag the title.

They say this was Brycen’s first year in the competition.

As part of winning the grand prize, Brycen took home some LEGO swag, a personalized trophy and annual passes for himself and his family.

Brycen will now be in the running for the title of North America’s Mini Master Model Builder; Michiganders will be able to vote for him starting June 21 through June 26 on social media.

