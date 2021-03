(WXYZ) — Allen Park police say a 107-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday. The suspect was later arrested.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Goddard and Reeck.

The driver in the other car did survive, but the 107-year-old woman who was a passenger died.

Police searched for the driver, and later found him in Southgate after he was caught going to a Meijer to buy band-aids for his injuries.