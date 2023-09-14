11-year-old Oscar, who is an energetic, sweet and creative

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 11-year-old Oscar, who is energetic, sweet and creative.

Unlike his “Sesame Street” namesake, this Oscar is definitely no grouch.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, “Oscar is very silly; he has a good sense of humor,” says one of the people close to him. “Oscar has a sweet personality that given the right family, he will thrive.”

This energetic and athletic young boy loves sports, playing outside, going swimming and walks to the park. Oscar likes riding bikes, playing basketball and jumping on a trampoline. He’s an adventurous boy who enjoys going to the zoo and to the beach.

In the winter, Oscar likes going sledding. On his list of favorite things, Oscar includes the color red and chicken and macaroni.

Oscar is a super creative kid and when he's not outside, MARE said he enjoys doing arts and crafts, especially the ones involving shaping with scissors.

When he’s asked the most important thing he wants others to know about him, Oscar said, “I am a good boy who is loving and sweet.”

In short, Oscar has all the qualities that will make him a good fit for a forever family. “He would like a family who lets him play outside and is nice,” adds one of Oscar’s close adults.

“Oscar is such a sweetheart,” says one of the adults close to him.

“He loves to stand up for justice, looks out for the little guy and wants things to be fair. He desperately wants a family that he can be a part of. He needs a consistent and strict household.”

Oscar would do best as the only child in his new forever family, but it’s not mandatory. His new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Oscar excel. They must be patient and willing to help Oscar feel safe in his new home.

Finally, they must be open to letting Oscar maintain his sibling relationships.

For more information on Oscar, visit the MARE website. You can view a list of waiting children there, and learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.

