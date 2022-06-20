12-year-old boy found dead following garage fire in Monroe County

(WXYZ) — A 12-year-old boy was found dead after a garage fire early this morning in Petersburg, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to the scene along with the Summerfield Township Fire Department around 1:30 a.m. and reportedly found an unattached garage fully engulfed in flames at 106 W. Walnut Street.

Officials say family members were trying to get inside to rescue the 12-year-old. Once firefighters got into the structure, they reportedly found the boy dead in the bathroom.

The victim has been identified as Malaki Christian Giles. Officials say the victim’s 37-year-old father and 13-year-old brother sustained injuries trying to rescue Malaki. They have since been released from the hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7530.