17th annual Tour de Troit transforms Motor City to Cycle City

DETROIT (WXYZ) - More than 5,000 riders hit Detroit streets Saturday for the 17th Annual Tour de Troit, Michigan's largest bicycling event.

The 2018 tour took cyclists on a new 29-mile-route through the northwest Detroit, southwest Detroit, the Grandmont-Rosedale community, Brightmoor and Rouge Park.

Registration is now open for the Tour de Troit's International Bike the Bridge ride on Saturday, October 28.

Click here for more information.