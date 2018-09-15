17th annual Tour de Troit transforms Motor City to Cycle City

3:27 PM, Sep 15, 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - More than 5,000 riders hit Detroit streets Saturday for the 17th Annual Tour de Troit, Michigan's largest bicycling event. 

The 2018 tour took cyclists on a new 29-mile-route through the northwest Detroit, southwest Detroit, the Grandmont-Rosedale community, Brightmoor and Rouge Park.

