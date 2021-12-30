19-year-old dead following car roll-over accident in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Police say a 19-year-old Dearborn resident is dead after his vehicle rolled-over Wednesday night while driving eastbound on Ford Road near Maple.

According to police, the driver's Buick Sedan sideswiped a semi-tractor trailer and Toyota sedan before rolling onto its roof. They say the incident happened around 7 p.m..

The driver of the Buick was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. His passenger had minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

“This is a tragic situation and our condolences go out this young man’s family," Dearborn Police Chief Haddad said in a statement. "I cannot stress enough the importance of obeying traffic safety laws, statistics have shown compliance to traffic safety laws will mitigate these types of situations.”

According to Dearborn Police, the driver of the Toyota Sedan also had minor injuries and was later released from the hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

This incident is still under investigation. It is unknown if intoxicants were involved in this incident.