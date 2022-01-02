Watch
2 dead, 1 in critical but stable condition after stabbing in Shelby Township, police say

Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 02, 2022
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shelby Township Police were called to a home on Woodall street due to three people being stabbed early Sunday morning.

According to the press release, officers discovered two males and one female stabbed multiple times.

A 40-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The other male, who is 63-year-old, died at the hospital from his injuries. The 62-year-old female is in critical but stable condition, according to the Shelby Township Police Department.

The press release states that no other people were located inside the home when the police arrived.

Police say the incident is still under investigation but do not believe there is a danger to the public.

