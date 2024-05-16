2 Detroit officers hurt during separate crashes, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers were injured during separate crashes in the city Wednesday evening.

The first incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near McNichols Road and Grand River Avenue. The officer was hit during a foot chase in connection to a stolen vehicle, police said.

The vehicle that hit the officer wasn't related to the incident, according to Detroit police. The officer was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The second incident happened around 7:25 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and John R Road. Police said a supervisor was responding to assist other officers after a ShotSpotter alert.

When the supervisor was approaching the intersection, a vehicle T-boned the police car. The police car's sirens and lights were activated, officials said.

WXYZ A crash in Detroit involving police on 7 Mile Road and John R Road. (May 15, 2024)

The police supervisor was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police are investigating both incidents.