2 Detroit pizza spots release Lions-themed pizzas ahead of playoff game

(WXYZ) — Two Detroit pizza spots have released Detroit Lions-themed pizzas as the team prepares for its first playoff game this weekend.

Elephant & Co. – located at 456 Charlotte St. near Little Caesars Arena and Midtown, announced last week it was releasing the Honolulu Blue BBQ pizza.

They're known for their Detroit-style pizza, and they say "This pizza is as bold as Detroit’s defense and as dynamic as our offense."

It comes with fried onions for grit, ham and bacon for power, BBQ sauce for the smooth finish and pineapples for a little sweetness, because winning tasts good.

"Just like the Lions, this pizza brings the heat and delivers every time. Come grab a slice, raise a glass, and let’s roar into the postseason together," Elephant & Co. wrote on Facebook.

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar in Downtown Detroit is also offering a Lions-themed pizza and craft cocktails for the playoffs.

Their Honolulu Blue Pizza comes with NYC pizza sauce, mootzarella , ham, bacon, blue dyed pineapple. They also have a spicy version with Mootzarella, fire chicken, jalapenos, banana peppers, blue dye pineapple, red onion, fire BBQ sauce.

The cocktails include a Montgomery Manhattan, Amon-Ra Aperol Spritz, Victory Monday Espresso Tini and a Bates Bellini.

For every pizza and featured craft cocktail sold, Mootz will donate $1 to the Detroit Lions Foundation.