2 fatally shot, house set on fire in Detroit

11:19 AM, Sep 16, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police say two people were shot and killed and the house they were in set on fire early Sunday morning. 

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Monterey St. 

According to Detroit police, when officers arrived they discovered a man lying at the front door with a gunshot wound. A second victim, a woman, was found in an upstairs bedroom also with a gunshot wound. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

If anyone has information on this case, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

 

