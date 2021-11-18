Watch
2 men from Great Britain hit by car, 1 killed in Troy on Wednesday night

Posted at 7:59 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 07:59:29-05

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person from Great Britain was killed and another was injured after being hit by a car at a busy intersection in Troy on Wednesday night.

According to police, it happened on Livernois near Big Beaver around 8:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 43-year-old Troy woman was going south on Livernois as it entered Big Beaver when the victims were hit. Both men were taken to the hospital, where the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 51-year-old man was last known to be in stable condition.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

