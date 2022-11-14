Watch Now
2 Monroe Public Schools bus routes cancelled Monday due to staffing shortage

Posted at 11:14 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 23:14:07-05

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 bus routes for Monroe Public Schools will be cancelled tomorrow morning due to staffing shortages.

In a note addressed to families, the school district announced that the following bus routes will be not run tomorrow.

  • #36 a.m.—Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Raisinville
  • #75 a.m.—Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Raisinville

The note says that families with children on these routes will be responsible for getting their kids to school tomorrow. The school district did not say in the note when these routes will be back in service.

"We apologize for the inconveinence," Monroe Public Schools said in the note. "Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."

