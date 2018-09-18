2 people shot during altercation on Detroit's west side

10:05 PM, Sep 17, 2018
10:36 PM, Sep 17, 2018

Police tape left on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say two people were shot during an altercation Monday evening. 

The shooting occurred on the 17000 block of Fenton, just north of 6 Mile Road on Detroit's west side. 

According to a release, two men got into an altercation when gunfire was exchanged. One of the men and his girlfriend were injured. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his groin, while the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her right calf.

The suspect, a 31-year-old black man, was driving a white Trail Blazer. 

Police say the male victim's condition is unknown. The woman is currently in stable condition. 

Two weapons were recovered from the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top