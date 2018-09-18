2 people shot during altercation on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say two people were shot during an altercation Monday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 17000 block of Fenton, just north of 6 Mile Road on Detroit's west side.

According to a release, two men got into an altercation when gunfire was exchanged. One of the men and his girlfriend were injured. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his groin, while the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her right calf.

The suspect, a 31-year-old black man, was driving a white Trail Blazer.

Police say the male victim's condition is unknown. The woman is currently in stable condition.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.