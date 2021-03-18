2 stabbed after fight in Greektown on St. Patrick's Day

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say two people were stabbed in an altercation in Greektown on St. Patrick's Day.

Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of St. Antoine and Monroe, which is on the eastern end of the main Greektown strip.

According to police, there was a fight and the suspect stabbed two adult males before fleeing the scene. The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is only described as a Black male with dreadlocks. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340.

