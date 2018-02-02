2 Washtenaw County schools evacuated after bomb threat

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - Two schools in Washtenaw County have been evacuated following a bomb threat.
Ypsilanti Community Schools reports Washtenaw International Middle Academy and Washtenaw International High School were locked down. The two school share the same building.
A bomb threat was reportedly found written on the wall of a boy's bathroom at WIMA.
According to the district, all students and staff are being held on school busses while the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office conducts a sweep of the building.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.
