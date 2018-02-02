2 Washtenaw County schools evacuated after bomb threat

11:30 AM, Feb 2, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Two schools in Washtenaw County have been evacuated  following a bomb threat. 

Ypsilanti Community Schools reports Washtenaw International Middle Academy and Washtenaw International High School were locked down. The two school share the same building.

A bomb threat was reportedly found written on the wall of a boy's bathroom at WIMA. 

According to the district, all students and staff are being held on school busses while the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office conducts a sweep of the building.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is now investigating. 

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top