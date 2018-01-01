2018 will be a hot political New Year, with governor and congressional races

(WXYZ) - 2018 will see new faces in several top elected positions. We will have a new Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General and 3 Congressional seats in metro Detroit.

The name Greg Mathis has now surfaced as a possible candidate in the race to fill the seat of Congressman John Conyers.

Judge Mathis is a retired Judge in Detroit and is known as a no-nonsense judge on TV. He also runs the Mathis Community Center where he gives back on the west side of Detroit, not far from the Conyers home.

We could not reach Mathis for comment but he would certainly bring some star power to the race if he’s in.

On Tuesday, a new candidate Michael Gilmore will announce he’s in and sue Michigan Governor Rick Snyder for not holding a special election for Conyers’ seat.