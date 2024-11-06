21st annual Detroit Tree Lighting set for Nov. 22; WXYZ to broadcast 'Light Up the Season' special

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The holiday season is almost upon us as Downtown Detroit is just a few weeks away from the 21st annual Detroit Tree Lighting!

The tree officially arrives on Wednesday at Campus Martius Park, and crews will work to get the tree decorated before the official tree lighting!

You can watch all of the fun from the comfort of your home as WXYZ-TV will once again be airing our "Light Up the Season" special on Channel 7 starting at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE FROM LAST YEAR: Thousands flock to downtown Detroit for 20th annual tree lighting ceremony

Thousands flock to downtown Detroit for 20th annual tree lighting ceremony

The festivities at Campus Maritus Park will include:



A 66-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce takes center stage on Friday, Nov. 22, officially kicking off Detroit’s holiday season

Musical performances on stage will feature rising pop singer-songwriter Alex Sampson, Grammy-nominated Memphis band Southern Avenue and Detroit’s own Queen of the Blues Thornetta Davis

Canadian skating sensation Elladj Baldé will headline the ice performances, joined by local award-winning pairs Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger and other special guests

The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit opens Saturday, Nov. 23, kicking off the 2024-2025 skating season with themed events, giveaways and family-friendly activities

There are a few new food options, drink options and features for attendees this Holiday season, including:

Food trucks with Holiday drink options, including Baily’s spiked hot cocoa, Casamigos Mistletoe Margaritas, Cutwater Espresso Martinis, Cutwater Peppermint White Russian or all-season delights like Michelob Ultra, Brew Detroit Campin’ Beer and Blake’s Hard American Apple Cider. There are also non-alcoholic options, like hot cocoa and water available.

Food options include Fun Food Express, Cousins Maine Lobster, Los Dos Amigo Tacos, Sonny's Hamburger, Big Bo's Grill, Impasto, Junk Yard Pit Crew, Cinnamon Nuts & More, Poppin & Mixin’, and Andiamo. There will also be a Chick-Fil-A on site with 4,000 sandwiches available, while supplies last, from 5:30-9 p.m.

The opening of Chalet 313, a seasonal gathering space complete with a two-story heated lounge, 360-degree view of the ice rink, tree and the iconic Detroit skyline.

Returning attractions include the Downtown Detroit markets at Cadillac Square, the Cadillac Lodge with festive food and cocktails, and "Winter Sponsor-Land" with giveaways from local businesses.

Events to celebrate the lighting of a Menorah and Kwanzaa Kinara are also set to happen later this year; no word yet on exactly when.

The Holiday festivities will be at Campus Maritus through the end of the New Year.