25-year-old Inkster man wanted for murder of his mother

Undated courtesy photos of Joshua Hill.
Posted at 10:44 PM, Sep 05, 2023
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering his mother in Inkster on Labor Day.

The incident happened Monday on Glenwood Street near Central Street, east of Middlebelt Road.

Investigators say 25-year-old Joshua Hill allegedly shot and killed his 64-year-old mother. They are now asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

MSP says Hill is about 6 foot and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They say he may be driving a 2005 black Ford Escape with license plate DDG1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape with license plate BZK-999. 

If you see him, state police say don’t approach and call 911.

You can also call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

