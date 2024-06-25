Watch Now
News

Actions

3,500+ bags of dog treats recalled, may contain metal

TDBBS LLC Dog Treats
FDA Recall - TDBBS LLC - Dog Treats
TDBBS LLC Dog Treats
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jun 24, 2024

(WXMI) — TDBBS, LLC is pulling 3,551 packages of Barkworthies Brand and Sticks Brand Green Tripe dog treats, warning there may be metal objects in the treat.

Here are the impacted packages:

ProductUPCItem #Lot CodeBest-By
Date
Green Tripe,
Barkworthies Brand 7oz
Bag		8168070156862015686WO151768
WO152373		Feb–Mar
2026
Green Tripe, Best Bully
Sticks Brand 2 lb Bag		8168070160271016027WO152669
WO153321
WO152107		Mar–Aug
2026
Green Tripe, Best Bully
Sticks Brand 5 lb Bag		8168070160101016010WO151401
WO152319
WO153179		Jan–Apr
2026

TDBBS, LLC is based in Virginia and distributes dog treats throughout the U.S. and abroad, according to their website.

Best Bully Sticks 5lb Package
Best Bully Sticks - Front of Package
Best Bully Sticks - Back of Package
Belly Bark Green Tripe - Bark Worthies Recall
Belly Bark Green Tripe - Back of Package - Bark Worthies Recall

Anyone who bought this product should stop giving it to your pets and throw it away.

If you believe your dog has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for any signs of illness unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns.
—FDA Recalls: TDBBS LLC Green Tripe Dog Treats

You can contact TDBBS LLC with any questions or to make a return at Support@BestBullySticks.com. Their phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Call 877-483-5853 for more info.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard