3 arrested after meth found during drug raids in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were arrested after a pair of drug raids by the St. Clair County Drug Task Force.

The DTF conducted investigations into the sales of narcotics in the Port Huron area.

On Sept. 8, at about 8:30 p.m., a search warrant was executed at a residence in Port Huron. Members of the DTF located and seized a dealer quantity of methamphetamine, along with prescription medication, drug packaging and scales.

Authorities say a 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the investigation.

He is expected to face charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of analogs, and maintaining a drug house.

On Sept. 9, another raid was executed in another block in Port Huron.

During a search of the home, a dealer quantity of methamphetamine was seized, along with dealer quantities of heroin and cocaine, drug packaging materials and a scale.

Authorities say two people, a 34-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both of Port Huron were arrested at the residence.

They are expected to face charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and maintaining a drug house.

