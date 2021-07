(WXYZ) — Three people are dead after a boat fire on Lake St. Clair early Saturday morning.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the Fox Marina on South River Rd. for a boat fire.

Police say the 38-foot boat was docked at the marina and neighboring boats reported three people were staying on the boat. 911 calls said smoke was coming from one of the windows.

Inside the cabin, the fire department found three people and a dog deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing.