3 Ohio men arraigned in murder of Pontiac businessman

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three Ohio men have been arraigned on charges in connection to the death of an Oakland County businessman during an armed robbery, authorities announced on Wednesday.

William Creasy, Scott Brown and Deonte Prophett are facing murder charges in the death of 66-year-old Sam Simko. Simko was killed at his Pontiac marijuana grow business earlier this month.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office Photos of William Creasy, Scott Brown and Deonte Prophett.

The trio were extradited from Cincinnati and returned to Pontiac on Tuesday night. They were arraigned on Wednesday on felony murder charges and remanded to jail without bond.

Simko was found shot in the face on Jan. 13 around 8 p.m. at the business on University Drive near Cameron Avenue, west of Bay Street. Oakland County deputies got to the scene after Simko's business partner called authorities. They found Simko face down and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor’s office said Creasy set up a business meeting with Simko. However, investigators believe the meeting was a ploy to rob Simko and his business. One of the suspects met Simko at Hash Bash, an annual cannabis event in Ann Arbor, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Bouchard said the suspects got away with a significant amount of product including an estimated 50 pounds of marijuana.

Watch Sheriff Michael Bouchard talk about the case in the video below:

Sheriff provides information on deadly armed robbery of Pontiac businessman

Authorities say video from Simko’s business shows Creasy arriving first and going into the building alone. They say he was driving a white Buick Lacrosse.

A black Ford Expedition was parked across the street and pulled into the parking lot of Simko’s business while Creasy was inside.

“(Detectives) did have security footage, they had a vehicle, but they didn't have plates that were visible, so they were kind of working behind the 8 Ball,” Bouchard said.

Investigators say video then shows Creasy walking out of the building. Brown and Prophett get out of the Expedition and go into the building as Prophett was waving a pistol.

There was a brief struggle before two rounds were fired, killing Simko, authorities said. Detectives believe Simko was shot within seconds of the two suspects entering the building.

After Simko was shot, he was zip tied and a bag was put on his head, Bouchard said. The suspects were wearing masks and gloves during the incident.

“As they burst into the business, they basically executed the owner. They shot him in the head and then zip tied him and put a bag over his head,” Bouchard said. "It was super brief."

During the investigation, authorities learned that the Lacrosse was registered to Creasy in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Expedition was rented by Creasy in Cincinnati the same day as the shooting.

“In this particular (case), they (detectives) were starting pretty much from ground zero. They had masked individuals, gloved individuals that had burst into this business,” Bouchard said.

Creasy and Brown were arrested in Cincinnati on Jan. 14. Prophett was arrested in Cincinnati on Jan. 15.

Search warrants were served in Ohio at multiple locations and evidence was found including three guns believed to be connected to the shooting. A 45 caliber handgun was used during the shooting, and one was found during the evidence searches. Testing was being done to see if it is a match.

More than 50 law enforcement officers were involved in the investigation, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“We had a horrific crime in the community by offenders not from this community who came up here with the sole intent to rob these folks and kill them — this is what they did,” said James Deir, special agent in charge with the ATF Detroit Field Division.

Creasy, Brown and Prophett have been charged with felony murder and armed robbery. Prophett was also charged with felony firearm possession and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

All three suspects have previous felony convictions, authorities said. Investigators were looking to see if anyone else was involved with the incident.

"These are people that have shown a propensity for violence, have been caught with firearms in a position to hurt people again, and they need to be held responsible,” Bouchard said.

Officials said Simko was a father.

"The family is obviously very distraught," Bouchard said.

Simko's business has a license with the city. Additional details about him have not yet been released.

“Sam Simko’s murder was a senseless tragedy,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “His family is entitled to justice and we are committed to ensuring the killers in this case are made to pay for their crimes.”

Bouchard believes the incident was targeted and there doesn't appear to be any threats to other businesses.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP and can remain anonymous.

