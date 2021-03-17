3 rescued from elevator at Penobscot Building in Detroit after boiler overheats

(WXYZ) — People reported hearing a big boom at the Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit right before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire department said the problem was caused by an overheated boiler.

The scare in the basement led to a mother and daughter getting trapped in an elevator with a third person.

The smoking boiler left them stuck there for an hour between the 28th and 29th floors. They told us as the elevator filled with smoke and they called 911. A repairman rushed there to pry open the doors.

The building was evacuated and officials say no one was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.