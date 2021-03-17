Menu

Watch
News

Actions

3 rescued from elevator at Penobscot Building in Detroit after boiler overheats

items.[0].videoTitle
Penobscot scare traps people in elevator in Detroit.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:27:19-04

(WXYZ) — People reported hearing a big boom at the Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit right before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire department said the problem was caused by an overheated boiler.

The scare in the basement led to a mother and daughter getting trapped in an elevator with a third person.

The smoking boiler left them stuck there for an hour between the 28th and 29th floors. They told us as the elevator filled with smoke and they called 911. A repairman rushed there to pry open the doors.

The building was evacuated and officials say no one was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!