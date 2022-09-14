Watch Now
3 Warren Consolidated Schools closed following threatening post seen on Twitter

Posted at 6:36 AM, Sep 14, 2022
(WXYZ) — According to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, Carter Middle School, Cousino High School, and Community High will be closed Wednesday, September 14 following social media threats made to the schools.

Dwyer says the police department received a call shortly after midnight Wednesday regarding threats seen on Twitter.

The tweet seen suggested that a person was going to shoot up the three schools.

Police are investigating the post.

This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

