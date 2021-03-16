31-year-old Wyandotte man charged in hit-and-run that killed pregnant woman, unborn baby

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Raymond Alkewich, 31, of Wyandotte, has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child on March 13.

Alkewich is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, and prosecutors say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Toxicology results are pending.

On March 13 around 7:45 p.m., the victim, a 35-year-old woman from Southgate, was walking with her fiancee across Fort Street near Superior in Southgate when she was hit by a vehicle going southbound on Fort Street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police say.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she and her unborn child died as a result of injuries.

The suspect was later located by Wyandotte police. Police said they believe alcohol and possibly drugs may have been a factor in the crash.