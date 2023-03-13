313 Day: Discounts and businesses to support while celebrating Detroit

Monday marks 313 Day for 2023, a day to celebrate the Motor City, as 313 is the area code for Detroit. Every year on March 13, companies around the city offer deals to Detroiters.

Below are some of the deals for 313 Day.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

In honor of 313 Day, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is celebrating by offering $3.13 tickets for certain concerts.

To receive the special offer, tickets must be purchased on March 13.

Tickets can be purchased for $3.13 on DSO’s website and by using a promotional code that will be posted on the website starting March 9. Online tickets must be purchased between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on March 13.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the DSO box office at Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center at 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit. You can also call the box office at 313-576-5111.

The box office will be open on March 13 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Patrons must reference the 313 Day promotion for it to be applied.

The following concerts are available for the promotion:

Christian McBride’s New Jawn on March 24 at 8 p.m.

Hadelich & Stravinsky on April 27 at 7:30 p.m., April 28 at 10:45 a.m. and April 29 at 8 p.m.

Leila Josefowicz & Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 on May 19 and May 20 at 8 p.m. Earth Day is Every Day on May 20 at 10 a.m.

Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra on May 20 at 11 a.m.

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin on May 26 at 8 p.m.

Shinola Detroit

Shinola teamed up with artist JonXGenius to release a limited-edition, custom-designed shirt for 313 Day.

The shirt says "Detroit Day 2023: Leading The World" and the complimentary shirts are available from 3:13 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shinola store on Woodward Ave. in Downtown Detroit.

Greyson Clothiers

Greyson, a golf, athletic and fashion brand offering shirts, polos, pants, pullovers, leggings, sports bras and more, has a location in Downtown Detroit and is offering a discount on Monday.

The store at the corner of Woodward Ave. and John R is offering 31.3% off your purchase at the Downtown Detroit store on 313 Day.

Pizza Cat

The restaurant that looks to "keep pizza weird" is opening a new location in Madison Heights on Monday, March 13. They will offer $3.13 small pepperoni and cheese pizzas all day at that location and at their location in the Bricktown/Greektown area of Downtown Detroit.

Below are also businesses you can support for the day.

To Shop:



To Eat:



To Drink:



To Do:

