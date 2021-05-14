400 essential workers who get vaccinated can receive $25 gift cards Friday at Clark Park

DETROIT(WXYZ) — Detroit-area workers who work within the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries will be gifted $25 Visa gift cards Friday at Clark Park after receiving a COVID vaccination.

The program, put on by Protect Michigan Commission, the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 14 at Clark Park, 1130 Clark St. in Southwest Detroit.

“The best way to ensure Michigan’s hospitality, retail and restaurant industries can get back to normal is by ensuring the workers in those industries get their COVID-19 vaccinations so they can get back to normal,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.

“Getting their shots in arms also is the best way to let their customers know they can be confident that it’s safe to return and enjoy shopping, dining and relaxing at their favorite businesses,” Singh said.

Walk-Ins are welcome, so no appointment is necessary.

Transportation, Spanish-language interpreters and wheelchair-accessible accommodations are available if needed. For information, call the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) at 866-962-5515.

Proof of health insurance is not required.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer doses are available.

The City of Detroit Health Department will administer the vaccines Friday. o For questions, contact the City of Detroit’s Covid-19 Hotline (313) 876-4000 and the Detroit Health Department COVID-19: dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov