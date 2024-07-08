41 Michigan shelters participating in annual 'Empty the Shelters' event this month

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again hosting its Empty the Shelters starting this week with 41 Michigan shelters involved.
Each year, the foundation hosts the event to make adoption more affordable and raise awareness for the pets waiting for their second chance in shelters.
It's taking place from July 8-31, but dates may vary by shelter. You can view all participating shelters on their website.
The foundation will reimburse organizations for each pet adopted and adoptive families will pay no more than $50 to bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet.
In metro Detroit, the shelters include:
- Detroit Dog Rescue
- Do Only Good Animal Rescue
- Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit
- Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control
- Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Humane Society of Monroe County
- Livingston County Animal Control and Shelter
- Macomb County Animal Control
- Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society
- Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center
- St. Clair County Animal Control