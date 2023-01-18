Watch Now
41-year-old Warren woman killed while walking on I-75 in Monroe County; police searching for answers in case

Posted at 12:58 PM, Jan 18, 2023
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help after a woman was struck and killed on northbound I-75 near Mile Marker 8 on January 11 in Monroe County.

Police say the driver of an SUV hit the 41-year-old around 9:48 p.m.; the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

According to police, they were later able to identify the victim as 41-year-old Paula Quarterman, a Warren resident. She reportedly had no known acquaintances in the area and it is not known why she was in Monroe County or walking on the freeway.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500. 

