6-year-old girl injured in Pontiac hit-and-run

Posted at 11:04 AM, Jun 09, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the driver who hit and injured a 6-year-old girl in Pontiac on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 6-year-old was hit by a black Hummer near Virginia Avenue and Baldwin Avenue after 4 p.m.

The girl was reportedly walking with her mother, who was holding another child, when she was hit.

Officials say the driver of the Hummer then drove south on Baldwin. The vehicle reportedly had “Natural Construction” on the side.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4950.

