62-year-old Monroe man dies after falling off mini bike, police say he was not wearing a helmet

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, 62-year-old Gregory Calkins of Monroe, Michigan died Sunday afternoon after losing control of his Coleman Powersports mini bike while operating it around a curve.

Police say the 62-year-old man was ejected from the bike and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police say it is unknown whether excessive speed and/or intoxicating substances were factors in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.