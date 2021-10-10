Watch
News

Actions

62-year-old Monroe man dies after falling off mini bike, police say he was not wearing a helmet

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:55 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 16:55:11-04

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, 62-year-old Gregory Calkins of Monroe, Michigan died Sunday afternoon after losing control of his Coleman Powersports mini bike while operating it around a curve.

Police say the 62-year-old man was ejected from the bike and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police say it is unknown whether excessive speed and/or intoxicating substances were factors in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!